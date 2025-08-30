Why We Wanted To Sign Zubimendi –Liverpool Boss, Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has explained why the Reds were interested in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi who later joined Arsenal.

A year ago, Liverpool reached an agreement on personal terms with Martin Zubimendi, intending for him to become the first signing under manager Arne Slot.

At the time, Slot inherited a strong squad, and Zubimendi was seen as a player who could complete the midfield and make the team even more formidable.

The midfielder appeared convinced about making the move, and Liverpool were reportedly prepared to pay his full release clause.

The only remaining step was for the fee to be deposited with La Liga. However, his manager at Real Sociedad persuaded him to stay, and in the end, Zubimendi rejected the opportunity to join Liverpool.

A year later, Zubimendi received another chance to move to the Premier League, this time signing for Arsenal. Liverpool has since moved on and even captured the Premier League title last season.

Nevertheless, Zubimendi will now face his former suitors when Arsenal meet the Reds in tomorrow’s fixture, making the encounter particularly compelling.

Ahead of Sunday’s big clash Slot has now explained the club’s interest in the midfielder, highlighting the attributes that made him an appealing target. Speaking via The Independent (as per onefootball.com) he said:“What we liked about him was how good he is on the ball, and how much game insight he has.

“We thought, and it was true, that we would have the ball a lot in every single game, and then to have someone in front of your defence that is very comfortable on the ball would have been a good fit for us.”

Zubimendi has already made a positive impression at Arsenal, demonstrating his quality in recent games.

His presence in midfield is expected to provide stability, control, and creativity, making him an important figure as the Gunners prepare to challenge Liverpool.



