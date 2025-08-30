NPFL: Ex-Eagles Defender Anaemena Draws Comparison Between Life On The Pitch And In Management

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, has reflected on the transition from his playing career to his current role as a club manager, Completesports.com reports.

Anaemena, a two-time NPFL champion with Enyimba in 2014/2015 and 2018/2019, also helped Remo Stars to the domestic league crown in the 2024/2025 season. His illustrious career saw him lift three NPFL titles in total.

The 33-year-old former centre-back was recently appointed Sporting Director of newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC of Owerri, also known as the KK Boys.

‘Glory To God And A Fresh Start’ – Anaemena

The towering ex-defender, fondly referred to as the Platoon Commander, expressed gratitude for his new football journey just months after hanging up his boots.

“First, I must give glory to God for this opportunity given to me by the financier of Kun Khalifat FC to further contribute my quota to the game, this time in management,” Anaemena said.

“I’m also grateful to the Kun Khalifat platform on which I’m cutting my teeth as a club manager in the capacity of Sporting Director.”

Anaemena: Playing Days Versus Management Role

Anaemena highlighted the differences between life on the pitch and life in management.

“As a player, you’re focused on the match — what happens on the pitch on matchday. You think about how to stop opposing attackers and help your team win. That’s your business of the day.

“But now, as a manager, especially as a Sporting Director, it goes far beyond the match itself. You deal with player welfare, game planning, management and execution. There’s a huge difference between playing and managing a team.”

Mission With Kun Khalifat In The NPFL

The former Nigeria international stressed that his immediate priority is to use his NPFL experience to steady Kun Khalifat in their debut topflight campaign.

Reflecting on his past successes, Anaemena admitted he could have secured a fourth title if not for his move abroad.

“I would have had a fourth if I hadn’t left Rivers United before they were crowned in the 2021/2022 season,” he added.

By Sab Osuji



