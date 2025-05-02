NPFL: Anaemena Savours Third Title After Historic Remo Stars Feat

Ifeanyi Anaemena has exclusively told Completesports.com that he’s exceedingly delighted with Remo Stars’ 2024/2025 NPFL title win, which has made him a three-time domestic top-flight champion.

Remo Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes 1–0 at their Ikenne home ground in a matchday 35 fixture to emerge winners of the 2024/2025 season, even with three games left to play.

“I’m very happy. It’s my third NPFL title win. First, I won it with Enyimba in the 2014/2015 season. I also won it with the People’s Elephant in the 2018/2019 season. And now with Remo Stars,” Anaemena said with joy.

Anaemena could have claimed a title with Rivers United on 25 June 2022, when they were crowned 2021/2022 champions. However, the 33-year-old defender did not complete the season with the Pride of Rivers, having travelled to Saudi Arabia where he signed for Al-Nahdah FC.

“This would have been my fourth league title—just that I travelled to Saudi Arabia before the season ended when Rivers United won it in 2022,” the towering centre-back said.

Reflecting on the match that crowned Remo Stars champions—a matchday 35 clash at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne—Anaemena admitted the fixture against Niger Tornadoes was predictably tough.

“We knew it was going to be tough. You know, playing against relegation-battling teams at this stage is always tough.

“But we were prepared for it. We waited patiently for the goal to come, and it eventually came—we’re delighted,” he explained.

Remo Stars will travel to face El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri for this weekend’s matchday 36 fixture. After that, they will return to their Ikenne home ground for a matchday 37 fixture against Ikorodu City, during which the 2024/2025 NPFL title will be presented to them.

“That’s our last home game of the season and that’s when, traditionally, the trophy will be presented,” he said.

“And of course, there will be a guard of honour too.”

He disclosed that hard work, patience, and discipline were the key factors behind Remo Stars’ maiden NPFL title win.

Regarding their 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign, Anaemena said preparations would begin immediately after the current season to ensure they perform well in the continent’s elite club competition.

By Sab Osuji



