2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Over Tunisia

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their opening fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Thursday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.
Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10
A solid showing from the Sporting Lagos goalkeeper. He made a crucial save to deny the Tunisians late in the game.
Adamu Maigari 7/10
The right-back was outstanding in the game. Performed his defensive task with dexterity though he didn’t venture forward much.
Emmanuel Chukwu 8/10
The Hoffenheim centre-back formed a solid partnership with captain Daniel Bameyi. He has a big future ahead of him.
Daniel Bameyi 8/10
Showed his experience in the keenly contested encounter. Organised his defence well and made a number of crucial blocks.
Odinaka Okoro 9/10
Provided the assist for Nigeria’s only goal of the game. He was solid at the back and also supported the attack.
Caleb Ochedikwu 6/10
He protected the defence well but didn’t offer much going forward.
Auwal Ibrahim 9/10
The playmaker scored the winning goal in the 38th minute. He was named Man of the Match.
Divine Oliseh 6/0
Oliseh was effective in the game. He was replaced by Armiyau Yushua in the 68th minute.
Clinton Jephta 6/10
Worked hard upfront but was a bit selfish. Made way for Tahir Maigana late on.
Bidemi Amole 5/10
The winger had a quiet game, and was duly substituted by Ricky Mendos.
Kparobo Arierhi 6/10
The Lillestrøm of Norway striker came close to scoring twice in the first half. He was quiet after the break.
Substitutes
Ricky Mendos 4/10
Took the place of Bidemi Amole in the 68th minute. He won the penalty that was later overturned by VAR.
Armiyau Yushua 4/10
Contributed little following his introduction.