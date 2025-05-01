2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Over Tunisia

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their opening fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Thursday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

A solid showing from the Sporting Lagos goalkeeper. He made a crucial save to deny the Tunisians late in the game.

Adamu Maigari 7/10

The right-back was outstanding in the game. Performed his defensive task with dexterity though he didn’t venture forward much.

Emmanuel Chukwu 8/10

The Hoffenheim centre-back formed a solid partnership with captain Daniel Bameyi. He has a big future ahead of him.

Daniel Bameyi 8/10

Showed his experience in the keenly contested encounter. Organised his defence well and made a number of crucial blocks.

Odinaka Okoro 9/10

Provided the assist for Nigeria’s only goal of the game. He was solid at the back and also supported the attack.

Caleb Ochedikwu 6/10

He protected the defence well but didn’t offer much going forward.

Auwal Ibrahim 9/10

The playmaker scored the winning goal in the 38th minute. He was named Man of the Match.

Divine Oliseh 6/0

Oliseh was effective in the game. He was replaced by Armiyau Yushua in the 68th minute.

Clinton Jephta 6/10

Worked hard upfront but was a bit selfish. Made way for Tahir Maigana late on.

Bidemi Amole 5/10

The winger had a quiet game, and was duly substituted by Ricky Mendos.

Kparobo Arierhi 6/10

The Lillestrøm of Norway striker came close to scoring twice in the first half. He was quiet after the break.

Substitutes

Ricky Mendos 4/10

Took the place of Bidemi Amole in the 68th minute. He won the penalty that was later overturned by VAR.

Armiyau Yushua 4/10

Contributed little following his introduction.



