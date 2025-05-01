U-20 AFCON: Morocco Overcome Kenya In Five-Goal Thriller

Morocco overcame debutant Kenya 3-2 in their opening Group B game of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Kenya took a surprise lead through Lawrence Ouma in the 16th minute but Mohamed Zabiri equalised for Morocco in the 45th minute.

Zabiri was on target again as he netted 10 minutes into the second half to put Morocco 2-1 ahead.

Kenya drew level in the 71st minute thanks to Hassan Beja but with 12 minutes left Reda Laalaoui got the winner for the North Africans.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Auwal Ibrahim’s first half strike.

The Flying Eagles will now take on Morocco in their second Group B encounter on Sunday, May 4.

By James Agberebi



