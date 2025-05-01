UEL: Man United Thrash Bilbao As Spurs Defeat Bodoe Glimt

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur recorded impressive first leg wins against Athletic Bilbao and Bodoe Glimt respectively in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

While United thrashed 10-man Bilbao 3-0 at the San Mames, Spurs overcame Bodoe Glimt 3-1 in London.

Casemiro gave United the lead in the 30th minute and 10 minutes from the end of the first half Dani Vivian was shown a straight red card for Bilbao.

In the 37th minute Bruno Fernandes put United 2-0 ahead from the penalty spot before getting on the score sheet again on 45 minutes to make it 3-0.

At the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, goals from Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke sealed a 3-1 win for Spurs.

Johnson opened the scoring in the first minute of the encounter before Maddison doubled the lead on 34 minutes.

In the 61st minute Solanke got the third goal after converting from the penalty spot.

But with seven minutes left Ulrik Saltnes gave Bodoe Glimt a glimmer of hope as he pulled a goal back for the visitors.

The second legs of the semi-finals will be played next week Thursday to decide the finalists.



