NPFL: Remo Stars’ Title Win Shows Private Clubs Can Excel — Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke, Technical Manager of Heartland FC, has asserted that privately-owned clubs in Nigeria possess the potential to effectively and successfully challenge for Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) top honours, provided there is proper planning and deliberate action, Completesports.com reports.

The former Zamalek (Egypt) and FC Barcelona (Spain) winger was reacting to Remo Stars’ 2024/2025 NPFL title triumph — their first in the domestic top-flight campaign, achieved in their sixth attempt.

Since the turn of the millennium, Nigerian club football has been largely dominated by government-owned sides, following the decline of privately-run powerhouses like Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Leventis United, Abiola Babes, Flash Flamingoes, and Stationery Stores, who had held sway in the 1980s and 1990s.

Also Read: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Tunisia 1-0 In Group Opener

However, the Otunba Kunle Soname-sponsored Remo Stars defied the odds to make history by clinching the 2024/2025 NPFL title — even with three matches remaining.

Amuneke, a former Super Eagles winger and the 1994 African Player of the Year, acknowledged the achievement wasn’t a walk in the park for the Sky Blue Stars. He urged Daniel Ogunmodede’s team to build on their historic success by assembling a strong squad capable of competing effectively in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League.

In an emotional congratulatory message to the Ikenne-based club, Amuneke noted that their performance in the 2024/2025 domestic season was no small feat and stressed the importance of thorough preparation for their continental campaign.

“What Remo Stars have done is unprecedented and will be remembered for years to come,” Amuneke stated.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 AFCON: Ibrahim Named MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them, and on behalf of Heartland FC’s management, players, coaches, and officials, I urge them to build on the success of the current season — to grow stronger and aim to field a solid team for the CAF Champions League and other competitions next season.

“Remo Stars have thrown down the gauntlet to other privately-owned clubs, proving that with proper planning and purposeful leadership, success is achievable — just as Hon. Kunle Soname has demonstrated with Remo Stars,” Amuneke concluded.

By Sab Osuji



