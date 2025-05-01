Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Ibrahim Named MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Auwal Ibrahim was named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s win over Tunisia at the ongoing 2026 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side started their campaign in Egypt with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over the Young Carthage Eagles.

    Nigeria took the lead seven minutes before the break through a well worked goal scored by Ibrahim.

    Read Also: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Tunisia 1-0 In Group Opener

    The Akwa United midfielder was set up by a superb pass from left-back Emmanuel Okoro, and slotted the ball expertly past Thomas Zouaghi.

    The youngster was replaced by Olalekan Alabi deep into stoppage time.

    The Flying Eagles will be up against Morocco in their second Group B game at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Sunday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad