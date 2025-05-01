2025 U-20 AFCON: Ibrahim Named MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

Auwal Ibrahim was named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s win over Tunisia at the ongoing 2026 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side started their campaign in Egypt with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over the Young Carthage Eagles.

Nigeria took the lead seven minutes before the break through a well worked goal scored by Ibrahim.

The Akwa United midfielder was set up by a superb pass from left-back Emmanuel Okoro, and slotted the ball expertly past Thomas Zouaghi.

The youngster was replaced by Olalekan Alabi deep into stoppage time.

The Flying Eagles will be up against Morocco in their second Group B game at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



