U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Tunisia 1-0 In Group Opener

Flying Eagles of Nigeria got their Group B campaign at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations off to a perfect start thbaks to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Tunisia on Thursday in Cairo.

Auwal Ibrahim was the hero for the Flying Eagles as his first half strike was enough to secure the three points.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Flying Eagles against Tunisia in the AFCON.

The Flying Eagles thrashed the Tunisians 4-0 when the two teams met in the third-placed play-off of the competition in 2023.

The group’s other game will be played later today with Morocco gping up against debutant Kenya.



