Close Menu
    News

    U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Tunisia 1-0 In Group Opener

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Flying Eagles of Nigeria got their Group B campaign at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations off to a perfect start thbaks to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Tunisia on Thursday in Cairo.

    Auwal Ibrahim was the hero for the Flying Eagles as his first half strike was enough to secure the three points.

    It is now back-to-back wins for the Flying Eagles against Tunisia in the AFCON.

    The Flying Eagles thrashed the Tunisians 4-0 when the two teams met in the third-placed play-off of the competition in 2023.

    The group’s other game will be played later today with Morocco gping up against debutant Kenya.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad