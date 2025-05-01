2025 U-20 AFCON: Agu Thumbs Up Flying Eagles Win Over Tunisia

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has lauded the impressive performance of the Flying Eagles against Tunisia in the opening fixture of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a tightly contested Group B opener at the 30 June Stadium, a solitary goal from midfielder Auwal Ibrahim in the 38th minute proved to be the difference.

Reacting to the team’s victory, Agu, in a chat with Completesports.com, praised the players for overcoming the Junior Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and urged the team to maintain their focus ahead of their next game.

“That’s a very important result against Tunisia. However, the victory should not go into their head, but they should remain focused and determined as the game progresses.

“Many Nigerians didn’t give the Flying Eagles chance against Tunisia and I am happy that the team picked the maximum points.

“The team must concentrate on their next fixture so as to book early qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.”



