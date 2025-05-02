We Can Overturn 3-0 Deficit –Bilbao Striker Williams Warns Man United

Inaki Williams has warned Manchester United that Athletic Bilbao are capable of staging a comeback in next week Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford.

Brace from Bruno Fernandes and a Casemiro strike gave United a commanding 3-0 first leg win at the San Mames.

However, there was some controversy about United’s second goal, which came via the penalty spot after Rasmus Hojlund was pulled back by Dani Vivian.

The Bilboa defender was sent off after a VAR review but the Spanish side protested what they believed there was an Alejandro Garnacho handball in the build-up.

Following the disappointing loss, Williams insisted that Bilbao have enough to complete a stunning comeback when both sides meet at Old Trafford.

“We are capable of coming back,” Williams was quoted by Daily Mail. “There are some plays that raise doubts. The play before the penalty comes from a handball by Garnacho, which the referee doesn’t see.

“It’s a struggle between Vivian and him. At the slightest contact, he goes down, and it’s unfortunate that he called it.

“We weren’t very sharp, there’s no need to make excuses. We’re 3-0 down, but we’re capable of overcoming that. We’ve already seen that Lyon gave them problems at home and we’re going to try and do the same.

“The work of the entire season speaks for itself. We’re in the final stretch of our dream. Our fans have always supported us and we’re going to give it our all.”

Bilbao would have to conjure something extraordinary if they hope to knock United out.

The Basque club would be motivated more going into the reverse fixture having in mind that the final of this season’s UEFA Europa League will be played inside the San Mames, which is their home ground.

Meanwhile, this season’s Europa League final could see two English clubs meeting each other after Tottenham Hotspur edged out Bodo Glimt 3-1 in the second semi-final first leg.



