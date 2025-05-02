2025 U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Relishes Victory Over Tunisia, Shifts Focus To Morocco

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has reflected on his team’s victory over Tunisia, Completesports.com reports.

Zubairu’s side recorded a hard-earned 1-0 victory over the Young Carthage Eagles at the June 30 Stadium on Thursday.

Akwa United midfielder Auwal Ibrahim fired home the winning goal in the 38th minute following a superb assist from left-back Emmanuel Okoro.

The win put the Flying Eagles in second position in Group B behind Morocco, who rallied to beat Kenya 3-2.

The gaffer said the desire to qualify for the World Cup in Chile motivated his players to go all out for the win.

“There is no secret to our victory other than the fact that want to get the World Cup ticket. The boys realised we have to get the first step right, and that’s what motivated us to win this game,” he said in an interview monitored by the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah.

The seven-time champions will come up against a Moroccan side dominated by foreign-based players in their next game on Sunday.

Zubairu said he will map out a strategy that will give his team victory.

“Morocco have more players playing abroad, but we will handle each game as they come. The match against Tunisia is now in the past now. How we approach the game, I think that is for our own consumption, but we will map out a way to beat them,” he added.

Zubairu also reacted on his selection for the against Tunisia.

“We spent almost one month in closed camping and the European players did not have the opportunity to be in camp with us. They have done well, but sometimes they need to study what the tactical approach of the team is like,” he declared.

“It is not as if they are underperforming, they are doing well, but they need to blend with the team. Today, three of them played, two were on the bench. We have only five European-bsed players in our team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



