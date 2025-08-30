Arokodare Makes History With Wolves Transfer

Tolu Arokodare has make history as the most expensive outgoing in the history of Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk,reports Completesports.com.

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers agreed to sigh the Nigeria international from the Smurfs on Friday, according to multiple sources.

Genk will receive €27m as transfer fee for the forward.

It wil be highest transfer fee the former Belgian Pro League champions have receive for a player.

Sander Berge previously hold the record for his €25m transfer to Sheffield United in 2020.

Kevin de Bruyne, Wilfred Ndidi are some of the other expensive outgoings in the history of the club.

Arokodare will undergo medicals at Wolves on Saturday (today) before signing his contract.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in Belgium last season with 21 goals.

By Adeboye Amosu



