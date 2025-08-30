U-20 WWCQ: Aduku Speaks On Falconets’ Preparation For Rwanda, Sure Of Victory

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has reflected on his team’s preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

Aduku’s side recently started preparations for the second round tie.

Difficult Preparation

The gaffer said his players are bracing up to the task ahead despite initial challenges.

“So far, so good, the players are responding to training,” Aduku said.

“The first week was tough because they had been off for about two months, but with conditioning and tactical drills, the team has improved.”

Opponent Watch

Rwanda defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in the previous round.

Aduku labelled the East Africans a strong opponent

” Rwanda is a strong side with pace and good teamwork, but we have studied their matches, and we are working on strategies to neutralize their threats. We still have two more weeks to prepare, and I believe the girls will be ready,” he added.

The first leg will take place in Kigali on Sunday, September 21, while the reverse fixture will be played six days later at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

By Adeboye Amosu



