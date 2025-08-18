NPFL: Ex-Eagles Defender Anaemena Named Kun Khalifat Sporting Director

Newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC have appointed former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, as their new Sporting Director, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Anaemena’s Playing Career

Anaemena enjoyed a successful career in the domestic league, turning out for top clubs including Enyimba International, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, and Remo Stars.

The towering centre-back now joins the growing list of former Nigeria internationals who have embraced technical and management roles in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after their playing days.

Ex-Internationals Taking NPFL Roles

The late Rashidi Yekini set the precedent when he returned to Gateway FC as a player in the twilight of his career. Others have followed in different capacities – Daniel ‘Da Bull’ Amokachi as a coach, and Finidi George, who took charge of Enyimba FC.

Similarly, Emmanuel Amuneke has combined coaching and management duties at Heartland FC, while Emeka Ifejiagwa is currently Sporting Director at Abia Warriors.

Anaemena’s Role at Kun Khalifat

At Kun Khalifat, Anaemena will work alongside Mobi Oparaku, who serves as Technical Director. The Owerri-based club will make their NPFL debut in the 2025/2026 season, beginning with a matchday one trip to Rangers International at the Awka City Stadium.

Aside from Anaemena’s appointment, Completesports.com can also confirm that Jennifer Anusiem, proprietor of Imo Angels FC, has joined the Kun Khalifat management team as Commercial Manager.

Official Reactions

“Yes, I’m now in Owerri with Kun Khalifat FC as Sporting Director,” Anaemena confirmed in a brief chat with Completesports.com on Monday morning.

However, Charles ‘Tigana’ Nnadi, Team Manager of the club, declined to either confirm or deny the development.

“The club’s full management team will be unveiled on Friday, 20 August, 2025. Everything will become clearer then as we finalise preparations for the new season,” Nnadi said.

