NPFL: Former Super Eagles Defender Takes Charge As Kun Khalifat Technical Director

Former Super Eagles defender Mobi Oparaku has been appointed technical director of Nigeria Premier Football League NPFL, newcomers Kun Khalifat FC.

The appointment, according to the Owerri club underscores their commitment to excellence, and determination to build a strong foundation for future success.

“We are delighted to have Mobi Oparaku in our family. His enormous experience and zeal for football development will be instrumental in taking Kun Khalifat FC to greater heights,” the club said in a statement.

“With Mobi Oparaku at the forefront of our technical department, Kun Khalifat FC is poised for a bright future, filled with exciting prospects and promising opportunities. The club looks forward to leveraging Oparaku’s expertise to build a competitive team that will make its fans proud.

“We welcome Mobi Oparaku to Kun Khalifat FC and wish him all the best in his new role!.

The 48-year-old represented eight times at full international level.

He was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and a member of the U-23 side that won the Olympics Gold Medal in Atalanta 1996.﻿

Oparaku played for Heartland, Anderlecht, Turmhout, Capellen, El Paso Patriots, Connecticut Wolves, Rivoli United, Gateway FC and , Enyimba.

Kun Khalifat will be making their maiden appearance in the NPFL following their promotion from the Nigeria National League, NNL, last season.

By Adeboye Amosu




