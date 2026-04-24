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    Nigeria National Teams

    Flamingos Line Up Two Friendlies Ahead U-17 WWCQ

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Generation Next and Nazareth Queens in friendlies this weekend as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Guinea.

    Akeem Busari’s side will do battle with Generation Next on Saturday, while the clash with Nazareth Queens will take place the following day.

    The two friendlies will be played at the at the Goal Project, Abuja.

    Read Also:Turkish Cup: Onuachu Features As Trabzonspor Beat Samsunspor On Penalties To Reach Semi-finals

    Majority of the invited players have arrived the team’s Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja.

    The Flamingos will face Guinea in a second qualifying round fixture next month.

    Guinea will host the first leg between May 22-24, while the second leg is slated for Nigeria on May 30.

    The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, 2026.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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