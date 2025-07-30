NPFL: Abia Warriors Target Odah, Lawal To Boost CAF Confederation Cup Ambitions

Former Super Eagles invitee and experienced goalkeeper, Okiemute Odah, has been linked with a move to Abia Warriors following his stint with Bravos do Maquis in the Angolan top flight, Completesports.com reports.

Odah Set for NPFL Return With Abia Warriors

Odah, who was invited to the Super Eagles in 2012, previously played for Sharks of Port Harcourt before joining Warri Wolves. The 36-year-old is now being considered by the Warriors as part of their plans to strengthen the squad for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, as well as the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Abia Warriors are one of Nigeria’s two representatives in the competition, alongside Kwara United, following their historic third-place finish in the NPFL last season.

Suraj Lawal Also On Abia Warriors’ Radar

In addition to Odah, the Umuahia-based side are also tracking Suraj Lawal, Heartland FC’s top scorer last season, who netted eight goals despite the club’s relegation.

Completesports.com checks confirm that Lawal is currently with the Umuahia side’s preseason squad, undergoing assessments at their training camp at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Lawal Set To Replace Ijoma As Key Attacking Threat

Lawal is being considered as a direct attacking option to fill in for Anthony Ijoma, the Warriors’ leading scorer last season, who is currently in the Super Eagles B camp for the CHAN tournament in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The duo of Ijoma and Sunday Megwo were pivotal to Abia Warriors’ success last season, contributing a combined 25 goals to power the club to their best-ever league finish and secure their maiden ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Abia Warriors Official Confirms Interest

A top club official, who spoke to Completesports.com on Wednesday morning, said:

“Yes, Okiemute Odah is here. So also is Suraj Lawal. But nothing has been sealed yet, although we look forward to having them in the team for the coming season.

By Sab Osuji



