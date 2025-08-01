Kavukçu: Galatasaray Worked Hard To Raise Money To Sign Osimhen Without Selling Anything

Galatasaray vice-president Abdullah Kavukçu has disclosed that the club had to work extremely hard to raise the fund to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen without borrowing from anyone.

Osimhen Puts Pen To Papers

Osimhen completed a sensational permanent move from Napoli to Galatasaray in a deal worth €75 million, setting a new transfer record in Turkish football.



The agreement also includes a 10 percent sell-on clause on future profit and a performance-based bonus tied to Osimhen’s goal tally.



Osimhen, who enjoyed a prolific loan spell at the Turkish champions last season, was met with a rapturous welcome as thousands of fans gathered at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport to receive him.



Waving Galatasaray colours, the 26-year-old expressed joy at returning to the club and promised to repay the fans’ faith with goals.

Read Also:Osimhen Will Perform Better Than Last Season — Ozbek

Goals Record

Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 appearances last season, helping Galatasaray clinch the league title and earning hero status among fans. His return is seen as a major boost to the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.



Speaking with Hurriyet, Kavukçu stated that the club are delighted to have the Nigerian international back at the club.



“My president and I believed in this and started it in January. We worked hard to raise the money, without selling anything.



“We’re paying a certain portion upfront and will cover the entire amount within a year. We said Galatasaray had the capacity to pay this, and we did it.



“The final signings will be finalised on Thursday. Some people called us PR people. We expect those who did will pay us. The responsibility now falls on our fans.



“Galatasaray is huge! We achieved this without asking anyone for money. As for the other transfers, the fans should remain calm, believe in us, and trust us,” the Galatasaray vice-president concluded.



