Osimhen Will Perform Better Than Last Season — Ozbek

Galatasaray president Aydun Ozbek is optimistic Victor Osimhen will do better than last season, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a permanent transfer from Napoli on Thursday.

The Nigeria international shone during his loan spell with the Yellow and Reds last season.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals, and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

He won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the club.

Read Also:Osimhen Delighted To Continue Story With Galatasaray

Worthy Of Love From Galatasaray Fans

Osimhen was received on arrival at the Istanbul airport by thousands of fans and hordes of journalists.

“We saw that last night. There’s an incredible outpouring of love for him (Osimhen). He’s a player worthy of it. I’m sure he’ll do his best next year and in the years to come as long as he stays at Galatasaray,” Ozbek told the club’s official website.

“I welcome him. I wish him many happy and successful seasons at Galatasaray. The fans have high expectations of him, and he’s aware of that. As the management team, I’m particularly happy that my colleagues and I have met the expectations of the Galatasaray fans.

” Our goal this year is to have a successful season in the Champions League. I wish both Victor and all our players a successful league and a successful Champions League season. Congratulations to Victor at Galatasaray.”

Gala Fans Finally Have Their Man

Galatasaray were desparate for Osimhen to extend his stay at the club after his stellar display last season.

Ozbek stated that they did their best to bring the striker back to the club.

“The community had tremendous expectations. For various reasons, we had the opportunity to travel to many parts of Türkiye,”he declared.

Read Also:Osimhen Set To Undergo Medical Ahead Permanent Transfer To Galatasaray

“Everywhere I went, even in the most remote corners, people would come up and ask, “Is President Osimhen coming?” Osimhen deserved this attention with his performance at our club last year. So, in return for this enthusiasm, we, as the management, did everything in our power to bring him to Galatasaray. ”

By Adeboye Amosu



