Done Deal: Osimhen Seals Permanent Transfer To Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has joined Galatasaray on a permanent transfer from Napoli, reports Completsports.com.

Osimhen spent last season on loan with the Yellow and Reds, helping them to win the domestic double.

The 26-year-old registered 37 goals, and eight assists in 41 appearances for Okan Buruk’s side.

Galatasaray activated the €75m release in the striker’s contract to sign him from Napoli.

The Nigeria international put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Okan Buruk’s side.

Back to A True Home

Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after making the permanent switch to the RAMS Park.

“I’m feeling truly great right now. I’m so happy to be a part of the Galatasaray family again. First of all, I want to thank my President and Vice President. We have a very positive team right now,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“I’m so proud to be here. You know my quality from last season. I believe that next season, with the quality of both myself and my teammates, we will achieve even greater success with a much greater sense of belonging. We will give our all on the pitch, not only in the league and cup, but also in the Champions League, one of our main goals.”

Exceptional Reception From Galatasaray Fans

Osimhen was received on arrival at Istanbul on Wednesday night by thousands of Galatasaray fans.

The powerful striker stated that he always felt the fans were by his side.

“Frankly, I didn’t expect what I saw. The welcome was far beyond anything I expected. The Galatasaray fans were already there for me in Germany. When I first arrived, they were one of the main reasons I felt so happy here” added the former Lille striker.

“I will continue to work hard for the fans, every drop of sweat I have. I will continue to fight in the same way in the upcoming matches. I would like to thank my president, our vice president, and our coach. They fought so hard for me to be here. I also extend my greetings to the fans.”

By Adeboye Amosu



