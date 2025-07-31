Marquinhos To Remain With PSG For 13th Consecutive Season

PSG captain Marquinhos has decided to remain with the Ligue 1 side for what would be his 13th consecutive season in the French capital, according to L’Equipe (via Get French Football News).

The Brazil international centre-back’s future was shrouded in mystery, considering he has finally led Les Parisiens to their long-coveted Champions League title and the fact PSG are now closing in on signing Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi.

The outlet adds that Marquinhos needed time to come to the decision that his future lies with PSG.

The Brazilian centre-back reportedly received lucrative offers from clubs in the Middle East. Marquinhos is under contract with Les Parisiens until 2028.

Despite Zabarnyi’s expected signing, the captain intends to show his experience to give PSG head coach Luis Enrique some selection headaches.

The former AS Roma centre-back also believes staying with PSG is the safest bet to ensure his spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Marquinhos’ decision means he will equal Jean-Marc Pilorget’s record of 13 seasons with the Ligue 1 side.



