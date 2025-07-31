Done Deal: Former Flying Eagles Forward Joins Czech Club Sigma Olomouc

Former Flying Eagles forward Muhamed Tijani has joined Czech First League outfit SK Sigma Olomouc﻿ on loan from Slavia Prague.

Tijani spent last season on loan at English League One club, Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old scored twice in 14 league appearances for the Greens.

He returned to Slavia Prague’s following Plymouth Argyle’s relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker joined Slavia Prague from another Czech club Banik Ostrava in 2023.

Tijani registered four goals, and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Slavia Prague.

The player was part of Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.



