Premier League Star Cleared Of Betting Charges

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing charges by an independent regulatory commission – almost two years after the Football Association launched an investigation into him, BBC Sport reports.

The FA started their investigation in August 2023 and the Brazil international was charged in May last year for allegedly getting booked deliberately “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

Paqueta was facing the prospect of a lifetime ban if the 27-year-old was found guilty.

The four charges against him related to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, as well as 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

The regulatory commission found these four charges to be “not proven” following the hearing.

Paqueta was also charged with two counts of failing to co-operate with the investigation after breaching “FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2”, which relates to providing information and documents.

He also denied these charges, but the regulatory commission found them to be proven and will “decide an appropriate sanction for these breaches at the earliest opportunity”.

“Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,” said Paqueta.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

“To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”



The former AC Milan and Lyon player scored four goals in 33 Premier League appearances for West Ham during the 2024-25 season.

Paqueta was in tears after being booked against Tottenham in May, with his wife Maria Fournier saying in an Instagram post on the same evening they had “been living this nightmare for two years”.

After being charged by the FA last year, he said he was “extremely surprised and upset”.

Paqueta joined the Hammers from Lyon for an initial £36.5m in August 2022 and helped the club win the Europa Conference League during his debut season.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady said the club are “pleased” by the verdict and “resolutely stood by” Paqueta throughout the process.

She added: “It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United.”



