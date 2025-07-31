Kida Flies To Abidjan As D’Tigress Face Cameroon In Women’s AfroBasket 2025 Quarter-Final, Eye Record 5th Title

Kida Continues Steadfast Support for Nigerian Basketball

In a move that underscores his unyielding commitment to Nigerian basketball, Engineer Ahmed Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and Chairman of NNPC Plc, is set to jet out to Abidjan to rally behind D’Tigress as they prepare for an important quarter-final clash against Cameroon at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

D’Tigress Set for Fierce Showdown With Cameroon

The Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan will be the battleground tonight at 10pm (Nigeria time), as D’Tigress square off against Cameroon in the quarter-finals. This high-stakes encounter brings added drama, with Cameroon being the last team to defeat Nigeria in AfroBasket history—by a narrow 71–70 margin in 2015.

Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Coach Wakama Expects Difficult Test Against Cameroon

Since taking the reins of the NBBF eight years ago, Musa Kida has propelled Nigerian women’s basketball to global heights. His tenure has seen D’Tigress win four straight AfroBasket titles (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023) and achieve a landmark Olympic quarter-final finish at Paris 2024, where they stunned Canada.

D’Tigress’ Road to the Quarter-Finals

D’Tigress stormed through the group stage, thrashing Rwanda 92–45 and battling past Mozambique 60–55 in a tense second game. Their quarter-final match against Cameroon is not just a bid for the semis—it’s a chance to keep their unbeaten AfroBasket run alive, now standing at 26 matches since 2015.

Eyes on the Prize – Paris and Beyond

A win tonight would place D’Tigress in the semi-finals against either Senegal or Côte d’Ivoire, edging them closer to a record fifth consecutive title and a berth in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. Musa Kida’s presence courtside will no doubt serve as a powerful morale boost.



