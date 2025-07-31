Arteta Gives Thoughts On Gyokeres, Mosquera’s Arsenal Debuts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his thoughts about the performance of new signings Viktor Gyokeres and Cristian Mosquera in their debuts for the Gunners in Thursday’s pre-season match with Tottenham in Hong Kong.

Gyokeres and Mosquera were named on Arsenal’s bench in the friendly encounter as Spurs won 1-0.

Both players were then brought on with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Commenting on the performance of the duo, Arteta said in his post-match presser:”Really happy obviously to have them here, I think they’re going to have a lot of value. You see this right away, as well as the energy and the quality that they’re going to bring.

“It was a short one but at least that one is off now and when they play against Villarreal now, I’m sure it will be a bit different.”

Assessment Of His Squad Ahead New Season

Arteta spoke about his current assessment of the squad after their Asian tour, where they played three matches (1-0 win against AC Milan, 3-2 win against Newcastle United).

“I’m very positive, everything that I’ve seen in the last 10 days gives me a lot of encouragement and we’re ahead of what I was expecting in many areas. Even though tonight’s result gives you a taste, I think that is going to be very positive as well.

“To realise the margins that winning or not winning have to be controlled as well and again, we go again. We’ll start on Monday again with two great games at the Emirates to finalise the preparation and be ready for Old Trafford.”

Trossard’s Injury, Arrizabalaga’s Absence Against Spurs

The Spanish coach commented on Leandro

Trossard’s injury in the encounter with Spurs.

“He felt a little tweak, I think he tried to turn and he was pushed and he felt something muscular so we’ll have to assess him.

On Kepa Arrizabalaga’s absence from the team for the friendly game:”He felt something as well in the game against Newcastle. I think it’s a matter of days probably – if that was the Premier League he could have played but we decided not to take a risk.

On How Productive Arsenal’s Asian Tour Was

Also, on whether the pre-season friendlies were productive:”Yes, for the three of them and today in particular it showed different demands, different understanding of things that we have to do.

“I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen in most of the things that we’ve done but we missed something you know in certain moments, that preciseness, that moment that unlocks the result and the moment to turn the result away and win the match but in terms of attitude, the desire, level of organisation in the team, it was great and we have to continue to elevate a little bit all the individual aspects.”



