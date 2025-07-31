Pre-season: Gyokeres Makes Losing Start At Arsenal After Defeat To Spurs

It was not the best of debuts for Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal as the Premier League giants fell to a 1-0 defeat to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season match in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta brought Gyokeres on in the 77th minute for his debut as Bukayo Saka came off after receiving treatment.

Gyokeres, who joined on Sunday in a £63.5m deal, did not have enough time to make an impact as he had just two touches, with Arsenal having one shot on target in the defeat.

Pape Sarr’s stunning halfway line goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win against their City rivals.

Sarr robbed Myles Lewis-Skelly – who Arsenal felt had been fouled by Richarlison in midfield – before firing an outrageous long-range lob just inside Arsenal’s half over a stranded David Raya to score with Spurs’ only shot on target of the game in the 45th minute.

Before Sarr’s screamer, the Arsenal goalkeeper had a couple of shaky moments at corners as Spurs hit the post twice directly from deliveries, as Richarlison missed a glorious close-range chance from the second corner.

Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert also hit the post with a low shot in a feisty and physical first half, which saw Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur booked for a late tackle on Saka.

In the second half Pedro Porro pushed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before taking a throw-in, with the Spurs defender feeling Arteta was in his way.

The defeat brings an end to the Gunners’ pre-season tour in Asia, where they had beaten AC Milan 1-0 and Newcastle United 3-2 in their previous two matches.

Arsenal will now face Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao at the Emirates Stadium on August 6th and 9th respectively.

They will then open their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 17.

Last season Arsenal finished second behind Liverpool who clinched a record-equaling 20th Premier League title.

It was the third straight season Arteta would lead the Gunners to a second place finish.

Also, the team reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals but lost to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain over two legs.



