Home Eagles, Zanzibar Draw In Pre CHAN 2024 Friendly

Nigeria’s Home Eagles and Zanzibar battled to a 2-2 draw in a pre 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, friendly at the Mau Stadium on Thursday.

Head coach Eric Chelle made five changes to the team that played the first game on Monday, giving starting shirts to Akanni Kudus, Egbe Manyo, Malik Jabbar, Vincent Temitope, and Anas Yusuf.

Yusuf, who was top scorer in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season scored the curtain raiser for Nigeria.

Remo Stars’ Adedayo Olamilekan netted the second goal for the Home Eagles.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Target Win vs Zanzibar In Second Friendly

Zanzibar however scored twice in the second half to earn a share of the spoils.

It would be recalled that both teams played out 0-0 draw in their first friendly at the same venue on Monday.

The Home Eagles will now shift attention to the CHAN 2024 finals which will get underway this weekend.

Nigeria’s first game against holders Senegal will hold at Zanzibar’s 15,000 -capacity Amaan Stadium next week Tuesday.

The Home Eagles will then confront Sudan in their second match of the group phase (also at the Amaan Stadium) on Tuesday, 12th August before concluding their group D campaign against Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 19th August.

By Adeboye Amosu



