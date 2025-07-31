Friendly: Chukwueze Scores In AC Milan’s Big Win Over Perth Glory

Samuel Chukwueze was on target in AC Milan’s 9-0 thrashing of Australian club Perth Glory in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

It was Milan’s last friendly of their Asia-Pacific friendly tour.

Chukwueze scored Maximilliano Allegri’s side fifth goal of the game one minute after the half hour mark.

Filippo Terracciano, Noah Okafor (brace),

Christian Comotto, Rafael Leao (brace), Samuele Ricci, and Yunus Musah were also on target for Milan in the game.

Chukwueze’s Uncertain Future

The 26-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from the San Siro.

Premier League side, Fulham are the latest club to be linked with Chukwueze.

Everton, and Real Betis are reportedly among the Nigeria international’s suitors.

Next Challenge For Milan

Milan’s pre-season Asia tour ended with two wins, against Liverpool and Perth Glory, and a 1-0 loss against Arsenal.

Chukwueze will be looking to impress Allegri in the Rooseneri’s last two pre-season friendlies against against Leeds United, Chelsea.

They will face Bari in the season’s first official game in Coppa Italia on August 17.

By Adeboye Amosu



