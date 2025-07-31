Close Menu
    Mbeumo Names Super Eagles Star Among Africa’s Best Top Three Players

    Tottenham Manager: Mbeumo Deserves To Join Man United
    Manchester United new signing Bryan Mbeumo has named Ademola Lookman among the current best top three African players.

    “Of course, I looked up to Eto’o. He’s a striker as well. He was scoring goals as well, and that was what I wanted to do when I was young, scoring goals and trying to help the team to win and I think he was a very good inspiration,”

    Quizzed about the top three African players at present, Mbeumo picked Liverpool’s talisman – Mohammed Salah. While Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi come behind the Egyptian

    “For now, Salah, Lookman, and Achraf Hakimi. He’s the best right back in the world,”


