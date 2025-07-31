Mbeumo Names Super Eagles Star Among Africa’s Best Top Three Players

Manchester United new signing Bryan Mbeumo has named Ademola Lookman among the current best top three African players.

“Of course, I looked up to Eto’o. He’s a striker as well. He was scoring goals as well, and that was what I wanted to do when I was young, scoring goals and trying to help the team to win and I think he was a very good inspiration,”

Quizzed about the top three African players at present, Mbeumo picked Liverpool’s talisman – Mohammed Salah. While Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi come behind the Egyptian

“For now, Salah, Lookman, and Achraf Hakimi. He’s the best right back in the world,”



