CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Target Win vs Zanzibar In Second Friendly

The home-based Super Eagles will look to beat hosts Zanzibar in their second friendly on Thursday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Zanzibar in the first friendly played at the Mau Stadium – located in the centre of Zanzibar – on Monday.

The Home Eagles dominated Monday’s game all-round, with superior ball possession, and attempts on goal.

Read Also:We’ll Give Our All To Win CHAN –Home-Based Super Eagles Star, Adelani

They created a plethora of chances but the Zanzibar rearguard worked overtime to keep the scoreline barren.

Tonight’s encounter comes five days before Nigeria’s first match at the 2024 African Nations Championship– a clash with Cup holders Senegal – at Zanzibar’s 15,000 -capacity Amaan Stadium.

The Eagles will then confront Sudan in their second match of the group phase (also at the Amaan Stadium) on Tuesday, 12th August before concluding their Group D campaign against Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 19th August.

Three countries, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will host the biennial competition from August 2 to August 30.

By Adeboye Amosu



