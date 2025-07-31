Super Eagles Must Use Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Success As Motivation –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has charged players of the Super Eagles to use the Super Falcons Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 success as motivation.

The Super Falcons clinched a record-extending 10th WAFCON title after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final at the weekend.

Morocco went 2-0 up in the first half but the Super Falcons bounced back in the second half thanks to goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini who came on as a substitute.

It was the Falcons’ first WAFCON title since their penalty shootout win against former champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa in 2018.

The Super Eagles are currently fourth on seven points in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers after six matches.

With four matches left, the Super Eagles are 13 points behind leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Also Read: Super Falcons To Hold Trophy Parade In Abuja Monday

They will face Rwanda (home) and South Africa (away) in September on matchday seven and eight respectively.

Speaking on the Falcons’ feat in Morocco, Udeze urged the Super Eagles players to emulate their female counterparts as they hope to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers back on track.

“I hope the Super Eagles are watching the Super Falcons, they should use the Super Falcons as motivation,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

The Super Eagles will hope to replicate the feat of Super Falcons when the 2025 AFCON kicks off in Morocco later this year.

The three-time AFCON champions will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C.

Despite going all the way to the final at the 2023 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the hosts.

By James Agberebi



