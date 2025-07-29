Morocco Lodge Complaints To CAF After WAFCON Final Defeat To Super Falcons

Morocco’s Football Federation (FRMF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what it described as “refereeing injustices” during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

According to Morocco World News, FRMF said the centre referee failed to award a “clear” penalty in the 82nd minute, with the score tied at 2-2.

Video footage showed a potential handball by Super Falcons defender Tosin Demehin but after a VAR check, the referee disallowed her initial call.

Morocco’s coaching staff and players expressed frustration immediately after the incident.

The federation claimed the decision altered the course of the match, which the Super Falcons went on to win 3-2.

Speaking after the match, Moroccan head coach Jorge Vilda, who led Spain to win the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup said: “It was a small detail that cost us the game.”

Vilda, usually reserved on refereeing matters, added that fatigue played a key role in his side’s second-half collapse.

Nigeria’s coach, Justine Madugu, credited Morocco for a dominant first half and said tactical adjustments at half-time swung the game in his side’s favour.

“The players who came off the bench made the difference,” he said. “Morocco have a promising future.”

Super Falcons Stage Dramatic Comeback Win

The final, held at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium, saw Morocco race to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

It was a different Super Falcons side that emerged for the second half as goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini turned things around.

The Atlas Lionesses created an unwanted record as the first hosts to lose in back-to-back WAFCON finals.

The win means the Super Falcons clinched a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Black Queens of Ghana secured third place after beating former champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

Africa’s Best To Converge In Morocco For AFCON 2025

Later this year Morocco will host the men’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It will be the second time Morocco will host the AFCON after first doing so in 1988 which was won by Cameroon, following a 1-0 win against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

By James Agberebi



