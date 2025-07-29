Inter Milan Submit New Bid For Lookman

Serie A giants Inter Milan have tabled a new bid for Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

The latest offer worth €40m plus €5m add-ons was however rejected by Atalanta, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Inter have presented new bid to Atalanta for Ademola Lookman today.

Offer worth €40m plus €5m add-ons,” Romano wrote on X.

Read Also:Done Deal: Former Flying Eagles Midfielder Joins League Two Club Barnet

“Atalanta insist on higher fee, no agreement yet between the two clubs at this stage.”

La Dea are demanding €50m from the Nerrazzuri.

The opening proposal for the winger had been rejected at €40m.

Lookman is keen on the move to San Siro, and has already agreed personal terms with Cristian Chivu’s side.

The 27-year-old registered 20 goals, and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



