Inter Milan Submit New Bid For Lookman

Serie A giants Inter Milan have tabled a new bid for Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.
The latest offer worth €40m plus €5m add-ons was however rejected by Atalanta, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
“Inter have presented new bid to Atalanta for Ademola Lookman today.
Offer worth €40m plus €5m add-ons,” Romano wrote on X.
“Atalanta insist on higher fee, no agreement yet between the two clubs at this stage.”
La Dea are demanding €50m from the Nerrazzuri.
The opening proposal for the winger had been rejected at €40m.
Lookman is keen on the move to San Siro, and has already agreed personal terms with Cristian Chivu’s side.
The 27-year-old registered 20 goals, and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.
By Adeboye Amosu