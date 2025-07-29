Done Deal: Former Flying Eagles Midfielder Joins League Two Club Barnet

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Nnamdi Oforboh had joined English League Two club Barnet, reports Completesports.com reports.

Oforboh linked up with the Barnet from Swindon Town.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 42 league appearances for the Robins last season.

The player is looking forward to successful stay with the Blues.

‘I do whatever job needs to be done – if it’s defensive, or trying to get into the box – whatever works for the team I’m willing to do it. I think I’m really good technically, and [in] trying to control the tempo of a game,” Oforboh told the club’s official website.

“I also bring a leadership and communication aspect that is very vital and holds a lot of value, especially in stadiums and big matches. I had a long time out and thankfully to God I’m back playing, and every time I get the opportunity to do so, that’s all I want to do.”

Manager Dean Brennan expressed delight with Oforboh’s arrival at the club.

“Physical, athletic, dynamic, defensive type midfielder player – good in both boxes,” Brennan said.

“Good game understanding and a good schooling. That defensive player we’ve been looking for a couple of seasons now. He’s got a lot of calibre, the kid, and I think it’s a real good signing for us.”

Oforboh was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

By Adeboye Amosu



