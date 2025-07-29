Dikko, Gusau, Appreciate President Tinubu For Honouring Super Falcons

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his reward to the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-2 victory over the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, President Tinubu announced a reward package that includes $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for each member of the technical and backroom staff, a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Housing Estate, Abuja, and the conferment of national honours – Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all players and staff.

Dikko praised the President for his unwavering support and visionary leadership.

“President Tinubu is a leader who nurtures and rewards excellence. With his consistent support, our sports ecosystem now has a clear direction. The Commission is deeply thankful for both the financial and policy backing he has provided to the NSC. Nigerian sports is on the rise, and this latest gesture is further proof of that,” Dikko told the NSC media.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau also thanked Tinubu for his kind gesture.

“I am overjoyed because Mr. President has done what no leader before him had done. This is a magnificent day for women’s football and indeed, football generally. This action of Mr. President will serve as a fillip to draw out the girl-child in our country to seek greatness through legitimate ways,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“Football has always been the greatest unifier among our peoples from different various physical and mental divides, and economic backgrounds. With this pronouncement by Mr. President, the girl-child will now see that they can achieve greatness by doing sport and indeed any other noble profession or vocation.”



