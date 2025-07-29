AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress To Face Cameroon Or Angola In Quarter-finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face either Cameroon or Angola in the quarter-finals of the 2025 women’s AfroBasket in Cote d’Ivoire.

D’Tigress, who reigning African champions, booked their place in the ladt eight after a hard-fought 60 – 55 win against Mozambique, in their second Group D game on Monday.

It was two wins from two matches after they opened their campaign with a dominant 92 – 45 win against Rwanda on Saturday.

The two victories saw the Nigerian team top the group and will now face the winner between Cameroon and Angola on Thursday, July 31.

Also Read: Mark Hails D’Tigers’ Qualification For 2025 AfroBasket Tournament

The round of 16 encounter between Cameroon and Angola is billed for Wednesday, July 30.

To get to the round of 16, Cameroon finished second in Group B after recording one win and one defeat.

The team edged out South Sudan by 70 points to 63 before losing to group winners Mali 75-49.

Despite losing their two Group A fixtures to hosts Côte d’Ivoire and Egypt, Angola still progressed to the knockout round.

They began the competition with a 70-54 loss to Egypt before going down 82-74 to Côte d’Ivoire.

D’Tigress have won the last four editions of the AfroBasket and are targeting their seventh title.

Only Senegal have won more titles than D’Tigress as the French-speaking West African country has 11.

The Senegalese will take on Rwanda in the round of 16 and if they triumph they will square off against Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals.

Senegal reached the ended as runners-up in Group C, beating Guinea 92-48 before losing 73-70 to Uganda.



By James Agberebi



