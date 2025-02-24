Mark Hails D’Tigers’ Qualification For 2025 AfroBasket Tournament

A basketball stakeholder and promoter of Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship Igoche Mark, has hailed the qualification of D’Tigers for the 2025 AfroBasket tournament, following confirmation from FIBA that all teams in Group B of the ongoing Afrobasket qualifiers have secured their spots, Completesports.com reports.

The D’Tigers clinched their qualification with a game to spare, showcasing their prowess by defeating Libya 75-70 and Uganda 87-67 in their recent matches, before beating Cape Verde 77-62 in their final group game on Sunday.





Mark commended the team’s performance under the guidance of Coach Abdulrahman Mohammed. He praised the players for their resilience and determination, particularly highlighting their remarkable fourth-quarter performance against Uganda, where they outscored their opponents 32-8.

“All I saw during the games we played against Libya and Uganda was a resilient team driving with a passion to subdue all obstacles, especially against Uganda in the fourth quarter. This typifies the Nigerian spirit,” Mark stated.

Mark also expressed optimism for the future of basketball in Nigeria, offering words of encouragement to the team. He emphasised that with the recent establishment of the National Sports Commission, led by Mallam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade as Chairman and Director General respectively, the challenges faced by the sport in the past are set to change.

“This feat shouldn’t obliterate the rot and decay that basketball has suffered in Nigeria, but the good news is that with the coming on board of the National Sports Commission under well-seasoned sports administrators, the sport will soon witness that RESET,” Mark concluded.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



