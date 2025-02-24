NPFL: ‘Yaro Yaro’ Poised For Kano Pillars Top Job As Abdallah Faces Sack

Ahmed Garba (aka; ‘Yaro Yaro’), a former Nigeria international, is in line to become the next Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Completesports.com reports.

The 2003 CAF Champions League winner with Enyimba has been leading the technical setup at Sai Masu Gida following the suspension of Usman Abdallah, the Technical Adviser of the 2008 NPFL title winners.





The 44-year-old has overseen four games for Kano Pillars, securing two wins, one draw, and one defeat – amassing seven points from a possible 12. His performance has impressed the club’s hierarchy, prompting them to consider extending Abdallah’s suspension further.

With Abdallah’s suspension set to continue, Yaro Yaro will be in charge for Kano Pillars’ matchday 26 home game against Akwa United and the matchday 27 home fixture against Rangers.

Victory in both games could ultimately seal Abdallah’s fate and strengthen the club management’s belief in Yaro Yaro’s technical expertise. The former Club Africain (Tunisia) and Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe (Denmark) midfielder is seen as a capable long-term replacement.

“I’ve been Kano Pillars’ Assistant Coach for over seven seasons now,” Yaro Yaro told Completesports.com when asked about his readiness for the top job.

“I’ve worked under coaches like Okey Emordi, Salisu Yusuf, Ladan Bosso, Babaganaru, and Usman Abdallah, among other top coaches here at Kano Pillars.

“This is aside from two expatriate coaches I’ve also worked with,” he added, stressing that his experience cannot be overlooked.

“The experience I’ve gained as an Assistant Coach over the years cannot be acquired through paper certificates,” he concluded.

The club’s management is expected to make an official statement regarding Abdallah’s future after this weekend’s home match against Rangers.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars’ Disciplinary Committee, headed by Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo, has requested an extension of Abdallah’s suspension, stating that their investigation into the circumstances leading to his suspension is yet to be concluded.

Sai Masu Gida are currently 7th in the 2024/2025 NPFL table on 36 points after 25 rounds of matches

