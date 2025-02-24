NPFL: Lobi Stars Appoint Babaganaru Interim Head Coach

Lobi Stars have announced the appointment of Mohammed Babaganaru as their interim head coach.

Babaganaru is making a return to the Makurdi club following his previous stint with the club in the 2022/23 season.





Chairman of the club, Philip Nongu, stated that the appointment became necessary following the resignation of the former technical adviser and the team’s current standing on the NPFL table.

“Everything we do at the moment is for the good of our beloved club. While we welcome criticisms, they should be constructive and aimed at enhancing our performance. Let us remain steadfast in our support, knowing that with God, nothing is impossible,” he told the club’s media.

Additionally, John Gaadi has been drafted to the team as the goalkeepers’ trainer.

Lobi Stars currently occupy last position on the NPFL table with 23 points from 25 matches.

The Pride of Benue will battle Niger Tornadoes in a highly anticipated North Central derby on Wednesday in Bauchi.

By Adeboye Amosu





