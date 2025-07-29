Lookman Turns Down Atalanta Contract Offer

Super Eagles Star Forward Ademola Lookman has turned down Atalanta’s contract offer as he is reportedly hellbent on forcing his transfer to Inter Milan, Sempre Inter reports.

According to Sky Sport via FCInter1908, Aralanta’s final effort to keep the 27-year-old failed to come to fruition.

Faced with the imminent loss of Lookman, Atalanta made a last-ditch attempt to rescue the situation.

Indeed, they decided to match Inter’s contract offer, hoping it would change the 27-year-old’s mind.

However, Lookman has set his heart on joining Inter.

With Lookman turning down their contract proposal, Atalanta find themselves backed into a corner.

Indeed, Ivan Juric’s men have their options limited amid Inter’s determined approach.

Despite failing to sign the Nigerian with a €40 million bid, the transfer has now become a near-certainty.

Though Inter would likely have to increase their offer as Lookman’s move feels like a matter of time.

Once they have the deal in the bag, the Nerazzurri may turn to Parma’s Giovanni Leoni.

The young defender could be Inter’s final coup this summer.

Lookman helped Atalanta achieved one of their greatest feats as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final in the 2023/2024 season.

The Nigeria international scored the 3-0 goals to help Atalanta clinch a first-ever European title.

Earlier in 2024, Lookman was part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the final of the AFCON 2023 where they lost 2-1 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire.

His impressive performance for both club and country saw him crowned 2024 African Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Inter would be hoping for a positive campaign next season after ending last term on a disappointing note.

Inter suffered a 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Also, they had a poor outing at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

By James Agberebi



