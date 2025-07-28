Inter Milan President Set Deadline For Lookman Transfer

Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta has confirmed they expect to reach agreement with Atalanta for Ademola Lookman in the next two or three days.

Atalanta recently rejected Inter’s €40m opening offer for the Nigeria international.

Lookman has reportedly agreed personal terms with Inter.

“I will not disguise that Lookman is an important element, who was indicated also by the coach and technical staff,” Marotta said on Monday.

“He is a player that I assume every director of sport has been watching, not only in Italy but also in Europe, but today he is an Atalanta player. We have a good rapport with Atalanta and have no intention of being obstructionist with them.

“I will also not deny that I exchanged a few words with (Atalanta CEO) Luca Percassi and it is only logical, everyone has to raise the bar. That means not being afraid of asking for talented players, so this is what I can tell you.

“It is premature to say what will happen, but he is among the players we have on our list, this is true.”

Marotta also confirmed that this week will be decisive in the club’s push for the 27-year-old.

“We shared with the coach the tactical characteristics that he is looking for, and Lookman is the perfect profile for that role. But he is not the only one, there are other names too, and I will not deny that we will reach a conclusion between Inter and Atalanta over the next two or three days.

“If there are the right conditions and Atalanta decide to sell, we’ll get into concrete negotiations to perhaps reach a deal. Otherwise, we will have to make a different choice.”



