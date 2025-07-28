Hull City Set To Sign Nigerian Winger

Nigerian winger David Akintola is on the verge of completing a move to Sky Bet Championship club Hull City.

Akintola is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit Caykur Rizezpor.

The versatile winger will sign a two-year contract with Hull City.

The 29-year-old was also approached by Turkish newly promoted side Genclerbirligi but he opted for a move to England.

Akintola joined Rizezpor from another Turkish club, Adana Demirspor in January 2024.

The player scored three goals and registered five assists in 36 matches across all competitions for Rizezpor.

He started his career in Denmark with FC Midtylland, and has also played in Norway, and Cyprus.

By Adeboye Amosu



