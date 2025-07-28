AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Overcome Stubborn Mozambique, Clinch Quarter-final Ticket

Nigeria’s D’Tigress secured a hard-fought 60-55 victory against a stubborn Mozambique side in their second Group D game, at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Monday.

The win means D’Tigress advance to the quarterfinals and also extend their unbeaten run in the tournament to 26 games.

In a tightly contested clash at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, the D’Tigress overturned a 28–24 halftime deficit with a strong second-half performance.

The Nigerian team edged out the third quarter 18–15 before closing out the game with another 18–12 run in the final period.

Murjanatu Musa led the scoring with 19 points, while Mozambique’s Leia Dongue got 11.

Despite struggling from three-point range—shooting just 13.04% to Mozambique’s 20%—D’Tigress exhibited their trademark resilience, launching a decisive 12-0 run in the third quarter that changed the game’s momentum.

With the win, D’Tigress topped Group D, and booked an automatic ticket to the last eight.

They opened their campaign with a dominant 92 – 45 points win against Rwanda on Saturday.

D’Tigress are targeting a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and their seventh overall.

They are the second most successful women’s team on the continent behind Senegal who have 11 titles.

By James Agberebi



