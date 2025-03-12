AfroBasket 2025 Draw Set For April 19 In Angola

The FIBA Regional Office for Africa has announced that the official draw for the FIBA AfroBasket 2025 will take place on Saturday, April 19, in Luanda, Angola.

The much-anticipated event comes five months before the tournament, setting the stage for Africa’s premier basketball championship.





Also Read: D’Tigers Defeat Cape Verde, Secure 2025 AfroBasket Qualification Ticket

The 16-nation AfroBasket 2025 will be held from August 12 to 24, marking the fourth time Angola will host the competition. The country previously staged the tournament in 1989, 1999, and 2007, back when it was a biennial event before transitioning to its current quadrennial format.

The teams set to battle for continental supremacy include hosts Angola, defending champions Tunisia, and powerhouses like Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, and Côte d’Ivoire. Other qualifiers are Guinea, Cape Verde, Libya, Uganda, Cameroon, Rwanda, Madagascar, South Sudan, DR Congo, and Mali.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers, one of the most formidable teams in African basketball, will be looking to reclaim the AfroBasket title they last won in 2015. The team finished in 12th place in the previous edition held in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2021, marking their worst performance in over two decades. However, with a renewed squad and the potential return of key players from the NBA and top European leagues, Nigeria will be eager to make a strong comeback.

Also Read: Mark Hails D’Tigers’ Qualification For 2025 AfroBasket Tournament

Preparations for AfroBasket 2025 will be crucial, as Nigeria seeks to reinforce its squad with a mix of experienced veterans and rising stars. The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is expected to announce a training camp schedule soon, with hopes of assembling a competitive team that can challenge for the title in Luanda.



