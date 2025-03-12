Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UCL: Onyedika’s Club Brugge Dumped Out By Aston Villa

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    raphael-onyedika-club-brugge-ac-milan-belgian-super-league
    Raphael Onyedika

    Raphael Onyedika was in action but ended on the losing side as Club Brugge lost 3-0 away to Aston Villa, in the Champions League second leg round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

    Onyedika played for 90 minutes as Villa went through to the quarter-finals 6-1 on aggregate.


    Club Brugge were reduced to 10 men on 17 minutes as Kyriani Sabbe was shown a straight red card.

    After holding out follow the sending off Club Brugge cracked from constant pressure as Marco Asensio opened the scoring on 50 minutes.

    Ian Maatsen made it 2-0 in the 57th minute before Asensio got his second to make it 3-0 on 61 minutes.

    At the Emirates Arsenal and PSV played 2-2 with the Gunners advancing 9-3 on aggregate.

    Raheem Sterling got the two assists for Arsenal’s goals scored by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice.

    Also in France Borussia Dortmund edged out Lille 2-1 away and progressed 3-2 aggregate scoreline.


