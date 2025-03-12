UCL: Madrid Beat Atletico On Penalties, Set Up Quarter-final Clash With Arsenal

Real Madrid continued their dominance over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League as the holders eliminated them via penalty shootout in Wednesday’s round of 16 tie.

Atletico won the second leg 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano which ended the fixture 2-2 on aggregate and forced it to penalty shootout which Madrid won 4-2.





Madrid have now eliminated Atletico in all six meetings between both teams in the Champions League Knockout stages.

The La Liga giants will now meet Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners progressed to the last eight after drawing 2-2 with PSV in their second leg encounter at the Emirates and qualified 9-3 on aggregate.

This would be the second time Madrid and Arsenal would clash in Europe’s elite club competition.

The first time was in the round of 16 in the 2005/2006 season with Arsenal claiming a shock 1-0 first leg win courtesy a Thierry Henry solo goal at the Bernabeu.

In the second leg at Highbury Arsenal held Madrid to a 0-0 draw to go through 1-0 on aggregate.

In other Wednesday’s fixture Aston Villa thrashed 10-man Club Brugge, with Raphael Onyedika in action, 3-0 to progress 6-1 on aggregate and Borussia Dortmund beat Lille 2-1 in France to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Also, other quarter-final pairing will see Bayern Munich take on Inter Milan, Barcelona face Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa.



