‘He Has A Bit Of Discomfort’ — Lazio Boss Gives Injury Update On Dele-Bashiru

Lazio manager Marco Baroni has revealed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is yet to attain full match fitness, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru sustained an ankle injury in La Biancolesti’s 0-0 draw with Venezia last month.





The injury forced him to miss three games, before returning to the bench in the 1-1 home draw against Udinese on Monday.

Ahead of Lazio’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Viktoria Plzen, Baroni claimed it is important for the player to stay calm.

“Dele still has a bit of discomfort, I have to talk to him too because I want him to be calm when he gets on the pitch. He still has some pain in his ankle,” Baroni told a press conference.

The Nigeria international has scored twice and registered two assists in the Europa League this season.

Lazio defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the first leg.

By Adeboye Amosu



