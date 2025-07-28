WAFCON 2024: Six Super Eagles Stars Gift N24m To Super Falcons

Six Super Eagles players have donated N24m to the Super Falcons following the team’s successful outing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the WAFCON 2024 finals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in Rabat on Saturday.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced the player’s gesture in a release on Monday.

The donors are: captain William Troost-Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

The players, and their officials arrived the country from Morocco on Monday afternoon.

They were hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

Tinubu rewarded each of the 24 players with a national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), a three-bedroom apartment and the sum of $100,000.

By Adeboye Amosu




