Tinubu Gifts Victorious Super Falcons $100,000 Each; Houses, National Honours

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded the Super Falcons with cash gifts, house gifts, and national honours for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Each member of the team will get $100,000 each, while the team officials will receive $50,000 each.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum also gifted the Super Falcons a sum of N360m.

All the team members will also receive a three-bedroom apartment at the Renewed Hope Estate as well as national honour of Order of the Niger (OON).

Tinubu hosted the players, and their officials at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock on Monday.

The Super Falcons won the WAFCON title for a record -extending 10th time after overcoming the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in a keenly contested final in Rabat on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu




